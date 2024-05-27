JSO: Man shot while driving, crashes car in Englewood neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot while driving and crashed his car on Putnam Avenue.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Detectives said that at around 9:35 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to reports of a crash and located a man inside the car with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, but he later died there.

Detectives with the Homicide and Crime Scene units are investigating. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown, so the incident is pending classification.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as we learn more.

Read: JSO: Man dead after shooting in parking lot of Normandy liquor store, hookah lounge

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.