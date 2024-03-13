JSO: Older woman dead after she was hit while trying to save injured dogs in Fort Caroline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said an older woman is dead after she was hit by a car while trying to save 2 dogs on Mount Pleasant Road.

According to detectives, at around 9 p.m. Tuesday, 2 mixed-breed Pitbull dogs were hit by an unknown car on Mount Pleasant Road. An older man discovered the dogs in the median and tried to help them.

His wife, who was in her 80s, got out of the car and tried to cross the westbound lanes to aid her husband when she was hit by a 4-door sedan in the inside westbound lane. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The driver of the sedan remained at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement. Detectives said there are no signs that the driver was impaired.

This is the 36th traffic death in Duval County this year and the 9th death involving a pedestrian.

