JSO: Woman attacked, shot by unknown man in her Durkeeville home

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a woman was shot by an unknown man in her home on West 20th Street.

At around 9:56 p.m. on Monday, detectives say a woman was attacked by an unknown man inside her home. After a short physical struggle, the suspect shot the victim once in the shoulder. The woman was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, and her injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Detectives with the Violent Crime Unit responded to the scene, spoke to witnesses and are canvassing the area for possible evidence

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS or jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.

