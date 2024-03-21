JSO: Woman shot while driving in Sandalwood neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating after a woman was shot in the leg on Alden Road.

According to detectives, officers responded to the area at around 6 p.m. Wednesday night and located a woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. She was transported to a local hospital in a non-life-threatening condition.

Detectives believe the woman was driving her car when the suspect pulled up next to her and opened fire. They also said the victim and suspect know each other.

JSO said that everyone involved in the incident has been accounted for, and there is no further danger to the community.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

