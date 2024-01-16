Lionel Richie, Earth Wind & Fire coming to Jacksonville in May

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You’ll be dancin’ on the ceiling when two legendary R&B powerhouse acts come to town in May.

Lionel Richie is extending his “Sing A Song All Night Long” tour with special guests Earth, Wind & Fire.

Lionel Richie in Atlanta Lionel Richie performs during ATLive Night 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Friday, November 11, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Mercedes-Benz Stadium) (Brandon Magnus/MBS)

The two acts have a combined 14 GRAMMY Awards and quarter-billion albums sold worldwide.

They will be performing at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Earth Wind & Fire in Concert

Tickets will be available Wednesday at 10 a.m., starting with Artist presales. The general ticket sales will begin Friday at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

