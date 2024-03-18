Man found buried behind Magnolia Gardens home reported missing in February

The man found buried behind a Magnolia Gardens home last week has been identified by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office as Sabeion Dowell, 23.

According to a police report, Dowell’s sisters reported him missing in February. Police said in the report that the family hadn’t heard from Dowell in days which was “ ... not normal behavior for her brother.”

The report also said Dowell Had been Baker Acted once before but was never diagnosed with a mental illness.

The Florida Baker Act law allows doctors, mental health professionals, judges, and law enforcement to commit a person to a mental health treatment center for up to 72 hours if they display certain violent or suicidal signs of mental illness.

The report also said that he’s never been missing before this incident.

Action News Jax’s Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson explained that report could be useful to detectives now as they wait on the autopsy report from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

“That will tell us where they were before they went missing. Who they were with,” Carson said. “At this point, we don’t even know that it’s a murder. I mean it could simply be someone hiding a corpse. Someone died and they didn’t want to be connected to it.”

Carson said the autopsy will provide many additional clues as to how Dowell died.

The home on Sunny Acres Drive has been under renovation for about three weeks. The homeowner told Action News Jax there was a renter there before and squatters shortly after.

Family members did not want to talk on camera in case there is a possible suspect still out there.

