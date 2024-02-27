Man living in Jacksonville home where girl was found dead arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned new details about a 6-year-old girl found dead in a home earlier this month.

The child was found unresponsive in a bed in a home in the Woodstock area off Allison Street near Commonwealth.

We now know the Florida Department of Children and Families already had an open investigation at the same home.

We have also learned that a man living in that home was arrested Friday for sexual activity with a minor.

Tyrone Golson is in the Duval County Jail on more than $1 million bond.

We are working to learn if this arrest has any connection to the 6-year-old girl who died Monday, Feb. 19.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is waiting on an autopsy report from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Action News Jax’s Robert Grant has reached out to DCF on its previous investigation at the home.

Grant is also looking through all the calls to police from the home.

