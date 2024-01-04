Man shoots man during argument, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man shot another man during an argument at a home in the Pumpkin Hill area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police were called around midnight Thursday to a home on Boney Road.

Officers discovered that a man in his 40s had been shot twice in his upper torso.

JSO said investigators found there was a “dispute” between the men, who know each other.

During the argument, one of the men grabbed a handgun and shot the other man.

The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they have the suspect in custody. Anyone with any further information related to the incident is urged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500, or email JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

