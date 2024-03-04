Mike Buresh honored at Jacksonville Home and Patio Show for National Weatherperson of the Year win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh was a guest at the Jacksonville Home and Patio Show on Friday.

Buresh spoke at the Fresh Ideas Stage and was a “Special Guest of the Show.”

At the end of his presentation, he was surprised with cupcakes in celebration of him being named National Weatherperson of the Year by the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes in February.

Action News Jax told you when Buresh won the award that he received the most votes in the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes’ history.

