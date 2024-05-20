Neighbors at Satori Town Center apartments woke up to find the tires stolen off of their cars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several neighbors at a local apartment complex are demanding answers after their car rims and tires were stolen by thieves.

It happened at the Satori Town Center Apartments near Deerwood Park Boulevard and Gate Parkway. Several cars are now sitting on bricks after all 4 of their wheels were stolen.

One victim who wants to remain anonymous said her wheels were taken at the end of April at this apartment.

“I walked out to my vehicle, and all the tires and wheels were gone,” she explained. “This issue has been going on for at least 3 weeks prior to my tires being stolen.”

The apartment manager confirmed this in an email sent out to all residents that says in part, “On 4/30/2024 and 5/11/2024 … 2 vehicle(s) had their tires/rims stolen at Satori Town Center.”

Action News Jax obtained pictures that show that at least 3 cars have been targeted.

After her car was broken into, the resident Action News Jax spoke with asked for additional security, but the complex management refused her.

“I asked for additional cameras to be installed in the parking garage. [The manager] said that will not happen anytime soon,” the resident said.

She said this has caused her to look for another place to live.

“We were touring apartments today because of the situation and how it was handled,” she said.

Another resident said he moved to Satori Town Center Apartments because of the garage feature.

“We chose this one because it was gated, covered and felt more secure. So, having this done here is definitely much more disappointing,” Sanjay Pammi said.

It will cost each victim hundreds of dollars to replace their wheels.

The apartment manager said all security footage was given to JSO.

