Neptune Beach police accepting holiday mail for residents to prevent thefts

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Neptune Beach Police Department announced that it has begun accepting holiday package deliveries for residents to combat porch thefts.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Porch thieves are prevalent around the holidays due to the influx of gift orders, so NBPD is taking these steps to proactively deter these thieves.

To partake in the program, residents must:

Be a resident of Neptune Beach

Have your package sent to police headquarters at 200 Lemon St., Neptune Beach, FL 32266

Present a valid Florida DL/ID card upon picking up your package

Retrieve your package between the hours of 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The program will run until Dec. 23.

Read: Dollar General shooting: Victim’s family threating lawsuits over lack to transparency

Read: UNF Poll: Housing costs, economy top list of concerns for Florida voters

ATTENTION RESIDENTS: NBPD to Begin Accepting Holiday Package Deliveries for Residents to Proactively Prevent Thefts. To... Posted by Neptune Beach Police Department on Wednesday, November 29, 2023

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.