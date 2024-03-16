Local

New boardwalk at Cuba Hunter Park gives onlookers a close look at local wildlife

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax
(City of Jacksonville)

Cuba Hunter Park boardwalk (City of Jacksonville) (City of Jacksonville)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Cuba Hunter Park has a new boardwalk.

The structure winds through 3.5 miles of wetlands and gives onlookers an up close and personal look at Northeast Florida’s native plants and wildlife.

You can visit the structure at 3620 Belford Road.

Image 1 of 3
