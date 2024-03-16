New boardwalk at Cuba Hunter Park gives onlookers a close look at local wildlife

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Cuba Hunter Park has a new boardwalk.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The structure winds through 3.5 miles of wetlands and gives onlookers an up close and personal look at Northeast Florida’s native plants and wildlife.

You can visit the structure at 3620 Belford Road.

Read: Warm weekend ahead with late-day rain on Sunday

Read: JSO: Man dead after argument leads to shooting in Brentwood, another person in custody

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3 Cuba Hunter Park boardwalk (City of Jacksonville) (City of Jacksonville)

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.