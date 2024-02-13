Organization ‘Take ‘Em Down Jax’ gets taunting phone calls from person claiming to be ‘Southern boy’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A leader with the local organization Take ‘Em Down Jax said the group has been being harassed with repeated, taunting phone calls.

Take ‘Em Down Jax advocated for the removal of the city’s last remaining Confederate monuments.

Action News Jax’s Annette Gutierrez spoke with group organizer Wells Todd, who has been the target of these calls.

Todd has received more than a dozen phone calls from a man who claims to be a “Southern boy.”

Todd said the man has been taunting him over proposed state legislation aimed at putting the Confederate monuments back up.

One of the voicemails he received said, “Hey Todd I will see you Tuesday … only I will be sitting right behind you Todd to have some fun.”

Late last year, Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan organized the removal of the “Tribute to the Women of the Southern Confederacy” monument in Springfield Park.

Currently, HB 395 and SB 1122 are attempting to remove local control of Confederate statues and punish any public officials who remove them.

Since these bills have gone to Tallahassee, Todd said the number of harassing calls has increased.

“Things like this escalate. The more support these people get from Tallahassee, the more emboldened they become. We saw what happened at the Dollar General, and this is all part of it,” Todd said.

Todd said he suspects he knows who the person is.

Other members of Take ‘Em Down Jax say they have received harassing voicemails as well.

