Parents frustrated over indecision on merger of 2 DCPS schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several parents in Duval County don’t agree with a planned merger of 2 public schools.

The district wants to consolidate both R.L. Brown and R.V. Daniels elementary schools.

Many parents say the move feels rushed since there are only 2 weeks left before the deadline for school choice, and they all just found out their children may be changing schools for the consolidation.

R.L. Brown and R.V. Daniels elementary schools are 4 miles apart, and both have less than 200 students in attendance.

In addition, keeping kids at R.L. Brown will require the school district to spend tax dollars to repair and upgrade it.

Ultimately, the district has decided that it’s financially the best plan to consolidate the 2 schools, which would cut construction and administrative costs.

The school board was supposed to hold a vote on the merger plan but postponed it. That lack of a firm decision around the time parents are making choices about where their children will attend school for the next school year is causing some frustration.

“It feels extremely rushed. They’re having rumors in the community, but nothing is solidified,” said Karissa Kimbrough, who’s the mother of an R.V. Daniels student. “There was nothing. When [I] asked the school administration [about it], they did not have details.”

At this time, no final decision has been made, but the school board is expected to vote on the plan at their next board meeting on Tuesday.

