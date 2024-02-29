Local

Person killed in crash on Jacksonville’s Northside, FHP says

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a person was killed Thursday morning in a single-SUV crash on the Northside.

The crash happened on Busch Drive near Yeager Road around 8 a.m., FHP Sgt. Dylan Bryan said.

FHP was called by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to assist in response to the crash.

Bryan said the crash appears to be caused by a medical episode that the driver had.

