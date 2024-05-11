Report: Man arrested carrying bucket, lube he used while spying on neighbors at night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is sharing new details into the arrest of a man charged with voyeurism and prowling.

A new arrest report shows that Roderick Penn had been reported last month by neighbors after he was caught peeping into someone’s room late at night.

The report said that neighbors got a notification from their home security system that someone was in their backyard. One of the neighbors in the home tried to confront Penn, but he ran away, dropping the bucket he was standing on and a bottle of lube.

On the night Penn was arrested, officers said they caught him carrying the same items between homes.

