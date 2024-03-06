Lockdown lifted at 3 Duval schools after reported ‘sounds of gunshots’ in Paxon area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lockdowns at three schools in the Paxon area on the Westside have been lifted, Duval County Public Schools said.

Students at Paxon School for Advanced Studies, James Weldon Johnson College Preparatory Middle School, and Palm Avenue Exceptional Student Center were placed on a Code Red lockdown “due to reports of the sounds of gun shots in the neighborhood,” according to a message sent to families.

A Code Red lockdown means no one is allowed to enter or leave the campus.

The message said, “all students and staff are safe.” Here is the full text of the message that was sent:

Hello, This is Duval County Public Schools with a message for families at Paxon, James Weldon Johnson, and Palm Avenue Exceptional Student Center families. These schools are on a Code Red lockdown as a precaution due to reports of the sounds of gun shots in the neighborhood. All students and staff are safe. Repeating, Paxon, James Weldon Johnson, and Palm Avenue Exceptional Student Center are all on a Code Red lockdown due to reports of the sounds of gunshots in the area. We remind you that while a school is on a lockdown, no one is allowed to enter or leave the campus. We will follow up with you once the situation is clear. Thank you and stand by for more information. — Duval County Public Schools

A second message sent to families said that the lockdowns have been lifted. Here is the full text of that message:

Hello again, This is Duval County Public Schools calling back with good news. The lockdowns at Biltmore Elementary, James Weldon Johnson, and Paxon have been lifted. Repeating, police have advised that the lockdowns at Biltmore Elementary, James Weldon Johnson, and Paxon could be safely lifted. All students and staff are safe, and the schools are resuming with their normal schedules. Again, students and staff are safe, and the schools are resuming with their normal schedules. We want to thank you all for your patience and understanding as we implement these security procedures to keep students and staff safe. Thank you and have a great remainder of your day. — Duval County Public Schools

