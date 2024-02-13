Restaurant Orsay in Jacksonville makes it on Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Romantic Restaurants for 2024′

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another Northeast Florida restaurant is being recognized as one of the most romantic in the country, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Restaurant Orsay in Jacksonville’s Avondale neighborhood is No. 70 on Yelp’s Top 100 Romantic Restaurants for 2024.

Last week, Action News Jax told you that Collage Restaurant in St. Augustine made OpenTable’s ‘Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in America.’

Open since 2008, Orsay is known for its popular dishes like oysters, steak frites, and lobster pot pie.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

One Yelper said Orsay’s “setting had romantic, low lighting and great ambiance for a date night. Lively but not too loud where you can’t hold a great conversation.”

Yelp said to come up with the rankings, it “identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning words and phrases such as ‘romantic,’ ‘date night,’ and ‘valentine,’ then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

This isn’t Orsay’s first time receiving widespread recognition. Last year, Tripadvisor members said it was one of the most romantic restaurants in Jacksonville.

To see Yelp’s full list of romantic restaurants, click here.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.