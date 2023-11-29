Sources: Leadership changes to be announced for Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sources tell Action News Jax’s Ben Becker there will be an 11 a.m. news conference on Thursday at city hall to announce leadership changes for the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Those changes will include division chiefs and their assistants. Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan has the power to make 15 to 20 appointments, however, the division chiefs are the only ones that require confirmation by Jacksonville City Council.

Action News Jax first reported in August that Deegan was considering replacing JFRD Chief Keith Powers, who former Mayor Lenny Curry first appointed in November of 2019. It’s unclear at this time what his role is going forward.

Count on Action News Jax to be at the news conference to get the latest information.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.