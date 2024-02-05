Student brought loaded gun to Beauclerc Elementary School in Jacksonville, principal says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Beauclerc Elementary School student was in the process of being arrested Monday afternoon after that student brought a loaded gun to the school, according to a message from the principal shared by Duval County Public Schools.

A message from Principal A. Matt Walker to the school’s families said that the student “displayed the firearm” in front of another student.

The student who brought the gun “is alleged to have made threats of harm to another student,” Walker said in the message.

“In addition to potential criminal charges, we will also pursue the appropriate school disciplinary consequences,” Walker said.

While Walker said he was disappointed in the student who brought the gun to school, he was also thankful to the student who reported the gun to school staff.

Here is the full message from Walker that was shared with families:

“Hello Beauclerc Elementary School families, this is Principal Walker calling. It is always difficult to have to call you when one of our students makes a very poor decision, and this call is one of those moments.

“This morning, we safely confiscated a loaded firearm from a student. We became aware of the firearm when we received a report from another student that the individual displayed the firearm at school. In addition to possession, the student is alleged to have made threats of harm to another student. Law enforcement is on campus investigating this incident, and the student is in the process of being arrested. In addition to potential criminal charges, we will also pursue the appropriate school disciplinary consequences. While I am very disappointed in this student’s actions, I am also thankful to the student who reported the firearm to our staff. See something, say something remains one of our best tools in identifying safety concerns. Today’s unfortunate incident shows why that is so critical. Please encourage your children to say something if they see something. Thank you for your understanding and for your partnership in keeping Beauclerc a safe environment for all. Goodbye.”

