Sulzbacher opening temporary sleeping areas Wednesday night to get homeless out of cold

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Shelters opening doors for locals during Cold Weather

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The shelters in our area are opening to give people in need a place to stay warm.

The Sulzbacher Village on Springfield Boulevard is open for women and families, and the second location downtown is taking in men.

Both locations are offering temporary sleeping areas and will be open Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

City Rescue Mission has also opened its doors for the homeless community and housed people last night. It reported it took in 22 people last night and plans to be open again tonight.

The locations are listed below for anyone looking for a place to stay.

