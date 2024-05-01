VP Harris returning to Jax as Florida’s 6-week abortion ban goes into affect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wednesday marked the start of some of the toughest abortion restrictions in the nation as Florida’s 6-week abortion ban goes into affect.

The controversial law continues to be a hot topic across the nation, and Vice President Kamala Harris is bringing her fight for reproductive rights to Jacksonville.

The Biden Administration is focusing on abortion as a key issue on the ballot. Harris will land at Jacksonville International Airport Wednesday afternoon before she is set to make remarks.

Wednesday’s visit is Harris’ second visit to the Bold City in less than a year and comes as Jacksonville was once a refuge for women across the southeast to access abortion as late as 15 weeks until today.

A local clinic said it saw an increase in patient load, up to 3 times the normal volume, yesterday. Now, the 6-week ban is here.

“It takes an emotional tool knowing that we’re at the point where we can’t provide safe accessible care for our patients right now,” explained Kelly Flynn, the CEO of A Woman’s Choice.

“One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree that the government should not be telling her what to do with her body,” VP Harris said in Wisconsin last week.

In reaction to the Vice President’s visit, Jacksonville’s group “Students for Life of America” released a statement that says in part, “Florida voters made their voice heard for the voiceless. The Pro-Life generation will be loud, proud and publicly speaking up for the innocent.”

The group will also hold a rally on Wednesday that will start at 10:30 a.m. in front of the Planned Parenthood clinic on Powers Avenue.

