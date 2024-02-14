Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $36M, sold at Jacksonville Publix in August, has expired

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Mega Millions ticket sold in Jacksonville in August with a jackpot of $36 million has expired, the Florida Lottery said.

The ticket was sold at Publix at 4495 Roosevelt Boulevard in Jacksonville and was the winner of the Aug. 15 jackpot.

The winning numbers in that Aug. 15 drawing were 18-39-42-57-63 and the Mega Ball number was 7.

So what happens to that unclaimed prize money? Here’s what the Florida Lottery says:

“Florida law requires that 80 percent of unclaimed prize funds from expired tickets be transferred directly to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund. The remaining 20 percent is returned to the prize pool from which future prizes are awarded or used for special prize promotions.

“Should a POWERBALL® or MEGA MILLIONS® jackpot ticket not be claimed within 180 days of the applicable draw date, the funds to pay the unclaimed jackpot will be returned to the lottery members in their proportion of sales for the jackpot rollover series.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

This ticket was sold just one week after a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.58 billion was sold at Publix located at 630 Atlantic Boulevard in Neptune Beach.

Action News Jax told you previously that the winner of the $1.58 billion jackpot is a local man. Lottery officials said that the jackpot was officially claimed by Saltines Holdings, LLC.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.