Duval Department of Health issues health alert for harmful blue-green algae for St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Duval County (DOH-Duval) has issued a health alert due to the presence of harmful blue-green algae toxins in the St. Johns River. This alert follows a water sample taken on September 23. The public is advised to exercise caution in and around the river near Mandarin Point.

DOH-Duval advises residents and visitors to follow these precautions:

Do not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, or come into contact with waters where there is a visible bloom.

Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have any contact with algae, discolored water, or water that smells unpleasant.

Keep pets and livestock away from the area to avoid contact with water. Waters where algae blooms are present are unsafe for animals. Pets and livestock should use an alternative source of water.

Do not cook or clean dishes with contaminated water. Boiling the water will not eliminate toxins.

Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in affected freshwater lakes is safe. Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts, and cook fish thoroughly.

Do not eat shellfish from waters experiencing algae blooms.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and partners collect algae samples from reported bloom locations. Once analyzed, toxin results can be viewed on the Protecting Florida Together platform or the DEP’s Algal Bloom Dashboard.

Blue-green algae can produce toxins that may harm humans, pets, and aquatic ecosystems. Even at low concentrations, sensitive individuals, such as children, the elderly, and those who are immunocompromised, may be at risk and should avoid any exposure.

For more information on the health effects of algae blooms, visit the Florida Department of Health’s harmful algae blooms webpage.

Where Can I Find Current Water Status Information?

Current water quality status and public health notifications for harmful algae blooms and beach conditions are available at Protecting Florida Together. You can also subscribe to receive notifications when water quality changes in your area.

How to Report Algae Bloom-Related Issues:

Algae Blooms: DEP monitors algae blooms and collects samples for analysis. Report blooms online or by calling toll-free at 1-855-305-3903.

Human Health Impacts: Report symptoms from exposure to harmful algae blooms or aquatic toxins to the Florida Poison Information Center by calling 800-222-1222 to speak with a poison specialist.

Animal Health Impacts: Contact your veterinarian if your pet becomes ill after consuming or having contact with blue-green algae-contaminated water.

Fish Kills: Report dead, diseased, or abnormally behaving fish or wildlife to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission online or by calling 800-636-0511.

For additional health-related questions or concerns about blue-green algae, you can contact DOH-Duval at 904-253-1280.

