Duval leaders who support Harris, Trump trade jabs over affordable housing platforms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local Duval Democratic leaders are touting Democratic Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris’ plan to lower the cost of housing.

Mayor Donna Deegan, State Senator Tracie Davis (D-Jacksonville), and City Councilman Rahman Johnson (D-District 14) all made the case for Harris’ plan during a Wednesday press conference.

Deegan noted average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the Bold City is $1,500 and the average cost of a home is $300,000.

She argued with more than half of local renters and nearly a fourth of local homeowners spending more than a third of their monthly income on housing, the Harris plan would go a long way toward helping local families.

“When families cannot afford to purchase or stay in a home, they aren’t just losing out on the American dream. They’re also losing out on the best way, and for many the only way, to build generational wealth,” Deegan said.

Vice President Harris wants to create a program to provide $25,000 down payment assistance for first-time home buyers.

She’s also proposing tax incentives for developers who build starter homes and affordable rental housing.

Additionally, she’s pitching a $40 billion innovative housing construction fund and an overall goal of building three million new housing units nationwide.

But local Republicans, like Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond (R-District 13), argued the Harris plan would lead to higher home prices and more inflation.

“The plan won’t work. If you give every single person $25,000 when they want to buy a new home, prices of houses will just go up $25,000. People aren’t stupid. You can’t distort the market that way,” Diamond said.

Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a statement rebutting Harris’ plan as well.

She noted home prices have risen 39 percent under the Biden-Harris Administration, and advocated for the former President’s vision for making housing more affordable.

“He will rein in federal spending, stop the unsustainable invasion of illegal aliens which is driving up housing costs, cut taxes for American families, eliminate costly regulations, and free up appropriate portions of federal land for housing,” Leavitt said in a statement.

But Deegan argued Trump did little to address housing affordability as President, and contended Harris’ plan would pay dividends the would reduce inflation in the long run.

“This is fiscally responsible. It is 100 percent fiscally responsible to invest in those things that will bring you the greatest return for your citizens. That’s the job of a public servant,” Deegan said.

