Duval School Board remains split on $20M Southbank HQ sale, Baymeadows move

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County School Board members remain divided over a proposal to sell the district’s Southbank headquarters and relocate administrative offices to Baymeadows.

The district has a $20 million offer for the Southbank building from Fleet Landing LLC, a Jacksonville-based buyer. If approved, the sale would close in August 2026. The plan includes purchasing a 164,000-square-foot office in Prominence Office Park for up to $14 million, fully furnished and move-in ready. That leaves the district with a net gain of more than $6 million.

Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier supports the move, saying the Southbank property has long been eyed for redevelopment. He emphasized that the Baymeadows site would serve staff only, while the Schultz Center would continue to provide services and resources.

Still, several members — including Cindy Pearson, Reginald Blount, and Daryl Willie — voiced concerns. They questioned the location’s accessibility, the lack of an auditorium for board meetings, and future residential development planned around the property. Pearson also raised doubts about the long-term value of the investment, calling it “hard to legislate from the suburbs.”

Real estate firm Trinity Commercial Group, which marketed the Southbank site, said the $20 million offer exceeded expectations after they initially anticipated $12–16 million.

The board is expected to vote on the proposal at its September 2 meeting.

