Duval in top 10 Florida counties for most dangerous beaches for swimmers

FLORIDA — Duval County is the eighth county in Florida with the most dangerous beaches for swimmers, according to data analyzed by Zinda Law Group.

The injury lawyers looked at the latest National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data on rip current deaths and injuries from 2013 to 2024.

The following are Duval’s statistics:

Rank: 8

Total reported injuries and fatalities: 18

Total reported fatalities: 10

Rank fatalities only: 9

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Palm Beach County has the most dangerous beaches in the country with a combined 76 injuries and deaths from rip currents since 2013.

Florida has seven counties in the national top 10.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.