Local

From Duval to Toronto: Air Canada nonstop flight from JAX airport to Toronto returns

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JAA said the route from JAX to Toronto (YYZ) will be operated on a CRJ900 with a two-class cabin by Air Canada Express. The aircraft has 12 business class seats and 64 standard/preferred seats.

Air Canada flight to Toronto coming back to JAX JAA said the route from JAX to Toronto (YYZ) will be operated on a CRJ900 with a two-class cabin by Air Canada Express. The aircraft has 12 business class seats and 64 standard/preferred seats. (Mackenzie Cole/Creative Commons)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — O Canada! Nonstop flights from Jacksonville International Airport to our northerly neighbor are back.

Beginning on May 22, Air Canada flights from JAX to Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) will resume after a five-year hiatus.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to a news release from the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, departing flights will leave Jacksonville at 10:00 a.m. EST, landing in Toronto at 12:45 p.m. EST.

Return flights will depart from Toronto at 6:30 p.m. EST, arriving in Jacksonville at 9:12 p.m. EST.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

JAA said the route will be operated on a CRJ900 with a two-class cabin by Air Canada Express. The aircraft has 12 business class seats and 64 standard/preferred seats.

“These flights will connect Jacksonville with Toronto, our largest unserved Canadian market, but they are also perfectly timed to offer Northeast Floridians easy connections to additional destinations in Canada, Europe and Asia,” JAA CEO Mark VanLoh said in a news release. “We look forward to welcoming Air Canada back to JAX.”

Air Canada previously flew nonstop from JAX to YYZ in May 2016 before concluding in April 2019. To book flights, visit www.aircanada.com.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!