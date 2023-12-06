Duval, welcome your new pro basketball franchise, the Jacksonville 95ers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In the early steps to develop a G league basketball team, and maybe beyond, in our local area, the 95ers are preparing for their inaugural 2024 season.

The Jacksonville 95ers are the area’s newest professional basketball franchise hoping to achieve G league status (minor league to the NBA). According to the team’s front office, the 95ers are an NBA official minor league that prepares players, coaches, officials, and others for the NBA.

The organization will be part of the East Conference in the Basketball League (TBL) which boasts over 49 teams. The TBL says that it’s a league focused on the community and positively impacting lives through community events. Players do get paid a salary from $500 to $5,000 per month.

On Wednesday, the team announced that it had partnered with Jacksonville University to play its games there.

The first game is scheduled to tip off in March 2024.

“Among the crowd, the 95ers invited Jacksonville City Council Ken Amaro (District 1), the Mayor’s Administration, and other members from the Jacksonville City Council, along with other district members of the Jacksonville community.

