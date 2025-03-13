Dyami Brown Set to Flourish in Liam Coen’s Offense

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As soon as Jacksonville hired head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone, the Jaguars were immediately linked to receivers Chris Godwin and Cooper Kupp.

After the Christian Kirk trade was announced, those receiver pairings became even more popular. As of now, Gladstone and company decided to go in a different direction, signing former Washington Commanders speedster Dyami Brown to a one-year, $10 million deal.

Brown might not have the pedigree or production of Godwin or Kupp but he is an intriguing player in his own right, helping the Commanders reach the NFC Championship game.

While many may initially see the signing as a replacement for Kirk, that doesn’t seem to be the case as Brown has played the majority of his time as an outside receiver, compared to Kirk’s heavy use in the slot.

It’s more likely the Jaguars will look to double dip or find another receiver through the draft to pair with Parker Washington inside. I expect Brown and Davis to fight for playing time at that second outside receiver spot, opposite Brian Thomas Jr.

So, who is Dyami Brown? Well, he’s someone who fits into Liam Coen’s offense like a glove. With Coen’s heavy use of the screen game, Dyami Brown’s speed and ability to make plays after the catch made him a perfect match for the system.

In 2024, Brown averaged 7.6 yards after the catch per reception, in addition to his 11 missed tackles forced. Both figures would have led the Jaguars in 2024. Despite being 91st in receptions, Brown produced when he had the ball in his hands.

His 7.6 yards after the catch actually ranked eighth among 110 qualifying receivers and, as stated, his 11 missed tackles forced would have led all Jacksonville Jaguars according to Pro Football Focus. It wasn’t until the playoffs that Brown really caught people’s attention, including that of Liam Coen. In three playoff games, Brown collected 14 receptions on 18 targets for 229 yards and one touchdown.

Brown’s 229 receiving yards were the second most of any player throughout the playoffs, only trailing the Kansas City Chiefs’ Xavier Worthy. Liam Coen got an especially good look at Brown as Brown caught five balls for 89 yards and a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Bucs

