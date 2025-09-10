Early returns look promising from Jaguars’ free agency class

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars and James Gladstone were fairly reserved in free agency, seemingly more interested in trying to sign the right guys rather than the expensive ones. Gladstone made a point to add to the offensive line, weapons for Trevor Lawrence, and to the porous secondary of 2024. Early returns are quite promising

While the Jaguars have already played one game, the new pieces were instrumental in defeating the Carolina Panthers.

The new and (hopefully) improved Jaguars’ offensive line was dominant against the Panthers. The unit allowed the NFL’s lowest pressure rate in week one (18.2%), zero sacks and did their part in leading the Jaguars to 200 yards rushing on the day.

Free agent signings Robert Hainsey and Patrick Mekari have gotten off to a fast start in Jacksonville. According to Pro Football Focus, the duo allowed zero pressures, zero sacks. Much of Travis Etiene’s success came from inside runs as well.

At receiver, Dyami Brown showed out in his first game in teal. Liam Coen showed a lot of trust, giving Brown the ball on an early fourth down call. In many ways, the season was on the line right there. Brown rushed for six yards on two carries and led Jaguars’ wide receivers with 52 yards on three grabs.

On the back end of the defense, newcomers Jourdan Lewis and Eric Murray already have made their statements. Lewis made an exceptional pass breakup early in the game and sealed the win with a game-ending interception. Eric Murray forced two pass breakups as well, including the key deflection hauled in by Foye Oluokun to put the Jaguars’ offense in plus territory.

There’s still obviously a lot of football to be played, but it’s undeniable how big of an impact this year’s free agent class has already had. Without them, it likely would have been a very different game. Gladstone and Liam Coen have to be thrilled.

Jaguars early returns

