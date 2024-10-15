Early voting begins in Georgia: Find your nearest polling locations

GEORGIA — Early voting for the upcoming November election starts on Tuesday in Georgia and will continue through Friday, Nov. 1. Voters have the opportunity to cast their ballots Monday through Friday, with some locations also open on the second and third Saturdays leading up to election day.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Unlike election day, when voters are assigned to specific polling locations, early voters can cast their ballots at any early voting site in their county.

To find the nearest early voting location, visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s website HERE. Select the Nov. 5 election from the drop-down menu and enter your county of residence.

When heading to an early voting location, remember to bring a valid photo ID, such as a driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card.

If you require assistance with voting, you are allowed to bring a family member or friend to help fill out your ballot.

For those unable to vote early or in person on election day, absentee ballots can be requested online HERE to vote by mail.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.