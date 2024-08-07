Early voting begins tomorrow in Clay County for Florida’s Primary Election

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Tomorrow marks the beginning of nine days of early voting in Clay County for Florida’s primary election. The county’s Supervisor of Elections has announced that tomorrow night is the deadline for voting by mail.

To accommodate early voters, seven polling places have been set up across the county. The same voting equipment used on Election Day will be available at these locations, ensuring consistency and reliability in the voting process.

Early voters are required to present a valid photo identification and a signature identification at the voting site. Polling places will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day.

You must have been registered to vote before July 22nd.

The designated early voting locations are as follows:

Thrasher-Horne Conference Center 283 College Dr, Orange Park, FL 32065



283 College Dr, Orange Park, FL 32065 Health Department IN Fleming Island Bldg. 600 1845 Town Center Blvd, Fleming Island, FL 32003



1845 Town Center Blvd, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Middleburg Civic Center 2102 Palmetto St, Middleburg, FL 32068



2102 Palmetto St, Middleburg, FL 32068 Supervisor of Elections Office 500 N Orange Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043



500 N Orange Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043 Keystone Heights City Hall 555 S Lawrence Blvd, Keystone Heights, FL 32656



555 S Lawrence Blvd, Keystone Heights, FL 32656 Eagle Landing Residents Club 3975 Eagle Landing Pkwy, Orange Park, FL 32065



3975 Eagle Landing Pkwy, Orange Park, FL 32065 Orange Park Library 2054 Plainfield Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of early voting to avoid the crowds on Election Day and ensure their voices are heard in the primary election.

