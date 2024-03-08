Early voting information for St. Johns County

St. Augustine, Fla. — Registered voters in St. Johns County can start casting their ballots on Saturday, March 9.

Early voting sites are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

All you need to bring is a valid photo ID.

Here’s a list of early voting locations:

Ponte Vedra Branch Library, 101 Library Blvd.

Julington Creek Annex, 725 Flora Branch Blvd.

Supervisor of Elections Office, 4455 Avenue A, #101, St. Augustine

St. Augustine Beach City Hallm 2200 A1A South, St. Augustine

Southeast Branch Library, 6670 US 1 South, St. Augustine

Hastings Branch Library. 6195 S. Main St., Hastings

Click here for early voting information in Duval County.

Click here for early voting information in Clay County.

