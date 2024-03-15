Early voting in Jacksonville ends Saturday

Jacksonville, Fla. — It’s not too late to cast an early vote in the Presidential primary election.

Saturday is the last day for early voting. Election day is Tuesday, March 19.

Registered voters can cast their ballots at any early voting site from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All you need to bring is a valid photo ID.

Here are the early voting locations:

Argyle Branch Library, 7973 Old Middleburg Rd S

Balis Community Center, 1513 La Salle Street

Beaches Branch Library, 600 3rd Street

Bradham & Brooks Branch Library, 1755 Edgewood Ave W

Charles Webb Wesconnett Regional Library, 6887 103rd St

EWU Shell-Sweet Resource Wellness Center, 1697 Kings Road

FSCJ Deerwood, 9911 Old Baymeadows Road

Highlands Regional Library, 1826 Dunn Ave

Holiday Inn Bartram Park South, 13934 Village Lake Circle

Legends Community Center, 5130 Soutel Drive

Mandarin Branch Library, 3330 Kori Road

Maxville Branch Library, 8375 Maxville Blvd

Oceanway Community Center, 12215 Sago Ave West

Pablo Creek Regional Library, 13295 Beach Blvd

Police Athletic League, 3450 Monument Rd

Regency Square Branch Library, 9900 Regency Square Blvd

South Mandarin Branch Library, 12125 San Jose Blvd

Southeast Regional Library, 10599 Deerwood Park Blvd

Southside Community Center, 10080 Beach Blvd

Supervisor of Elections, 105 East Monroe St

UF/IFAS Extension Duval County, 1010 N. McDuff Ave

University Park Branch Library, 3435 University Blvd N

West Branch Library, 1425 Chaffee Road S

Willow Branch Library, 2875 Park St

Click here for early voting information in St. Johns County.

Click here for early voting information in Clay County.

