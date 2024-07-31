Early voting in Nassau County to start next Wednesday

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — You can vote early in Nassau County for the primary election from Aug. 7 to Aug. 17.

You can vote from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Atlantic Rec Center: 2500 Atlantic Avenue, Fernandina Beach

Hilliard Community Center: 37177 Pecan Street, Hilliard

James S. Page Governmental Complex: 96135 Nassau Place

Yulee Walter Junior Boatright County Building: 45401 N Mickler Street, Callahan

Yulee Sports Complex: 86142 Goodbread Road, Yulee

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Florida is a closed primary state. That means you can only vote for the candidate in your party except for when there is a Universal Primary.

In Nassau, there are seven Universal Primary races in the upcoming primary election.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.