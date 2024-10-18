Early voting starts Monday for some Northeast Florida counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Early voting for the November General Election starts Monday in some northeast Florida counties and that includes Duval and St. Johns Counties.

Action News Jax talked with the Duval County Supervisor of Elections just after a canvassing meeting Friday.

At that meeting, they took a look at vote-by-mail ballots and provisional ballots for the November General Election. It is a process open to the public aimed at showing transparency and making sure your vote gets counted.

“We go through ballots that the machine won’t accept,” said Jerry Holland, the Duval County Supervisor of Elections. “For example, if it gets torn, in some method, the machine is not going to accept it.”

Holland is hoping they will have a great turnout for early voting. They expanded early voting sites, so now there are 24 across Duval County.

There are 650,000 registered voters countywide, and their office is anticipating anywhere between 75% and 80% of those voters to cast a ballot in this election.

Turnout usually increases during presidential election years.

“Normally what breaks out is about 20 % of the voters vote by mail,” said Holland. “Somewhere around 35% of the voters will vote early, we are hoping more than that and then typically about 45% will wait until election day.”

Early voting in Duval County ends on Sunday, Nov. 3, and election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

