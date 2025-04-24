East Beltway car fire snarls traffic during morning rush hour

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An SUV caught fire this morning on the East Beltway South just before Beach Boulevard. The fire shut down all lanes of 295 southbound, and traffic was backed up for several miles as Jacksonville Fire and Rescue worked to extinguish the flames. One northbound lane was shut down, causing traffic to back up to Town Center Parkway.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), cars account for 1 in 8 reported fires. These tend to happen more frequently during the summer, particularly from May through August, peaking in July. This may be due to elevated outdoor temperatures and increased vehicle use during vacation seasons. The most common time of day for vehicle fires is between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., with Kias and Hyundais being among the most fire-prone vehicles.

Over half of all highway vehicle fires originate in the engine area or near the wheels. Less than 20% of vehicle fires originate in the passenger compartment, and fewer than 5% of vehicle fires originate in the cargo area or trunk.

East Beltway Car Fire- 2 East Beltway Car Fire- 2 (Michelle Thibodeau)

The NFPA says there are things you can do to help prevent a vehicle fire. Make sure your car is serviced regularly, and you don’t have fluid leaks. The worst fluid leak to ignore is an oil leak because it’s flammable and drips onto hot surfaces. Don’t open the hood or trunk, which adds oxygen to the fire and ignites it more. Don’t open all your windows to clear out smoke, you’ll feed it oxygen. Shut your vehicle down immediately.

East Beltway Car Fire- 3 (Michelle Thibodeau)

