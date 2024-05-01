East Palatka man wanted for child sex crimes arrested in Tennessee

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Brian Anthony Mockoski, of East Palatka, is under arrest after officials say he sexually abused a child in 2022.

The charges show that the victim was less than 12 years old.

Officials said the investigation began on Jan 1, 2022, when the victim’s mother reported a possible sexual assault.

Later that month, Mockoski, 37, quit his job and disappeared from the area.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Aug.18, 2022.

Putnam County detectives said they learned Mockoski was in Clarksville, Tennessee.

A detective from the police department in Clarksville found and arrested Mockoski on April 12.

He was transferred back to Putnam County on April 29 and is currently being held in the Putnam County Jail without bond.

“We hope the family can rest easier knowing he is tucked away in our jail and cannot terrorize them anymore,” Putnam County Sheriff H.D. DeLoach said. “This child doesn’t have to look for the monster in the shadows and not knowing if he will reappear. Our next goal is for him to be sent away to prison for the rest of his life.”

