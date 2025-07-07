Edward Waters University breaks application record for fall 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville school just hit a record number of applications for Fall 2025, almost 11,500. That’s more than they’ve ever had in their 158 years.

More students are also locking in their spots early, and the school says it’s seeing a lot of momentum right now.

Leaders credit the boost to new programs, better outreach, and the school’s growing reputation.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Grad school is a huge part of the spike. Applications for master’s degrees more than doubled this year.

EWU now offers new graduate programs in cybersecurity, public administration, business, and education policy.

Fall classes start August 4, and registration stays open until August 15.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.