Edward Waters University expanding on Pearce Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Edward Waters University is one step closer to creating a contiguous campus along Pearce Street.

After more than a year of negotiations, the school announced it closed on the purchase of a lot on the street.

Demolition of the dilapidated property began on Thursday, the school said in a Facebook post.

EWU said this will provide much-needed parking space for the largest campus residence facility and upgrade the school’s aesthetic.

