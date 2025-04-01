Local

Eighth arrest made in teen’s 2024 New Year’s Day murder, Jacksonville police say

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Emanuel Cuff
Emanuel Cuff
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it has made an eighth arrest in the 2024 murder of a teenager.

Emanuel Cuff, 24, was arrested Saturday on charges of murder and armed robbery in the death of 14-year-old Micah Thomas, JSO said Tuesday.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, on New Year’s Day 2024, patrol officers responded to a home invasion robbery, only to be redirected to a shooting two houses away.

Micah was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital, but later died. JSO said Micah’s autopsy determined that his death was caused by homicide.

Action News Jax told you when three suspects were arrested in June and one was arrested in September.

Cuff was already in federal custody for unrelated charges and was taken to the Duval County Jail.

JSO said this is the final suspect in Micah’s murder. Here are five other individuals who have been arrested. Action News Jax is working to identify the remaining two:

  • J’Nethen Jackson, 20: Arrested Sept. 27. Facing charges of second-degree murder, armed robbery.
  • Lamaya Gillis, 21: Arrested June 6. Facing a charge of accessory after the fact.
  • Isaiah Conner, 24: Arrested June 6. Facing charges of second-degree murder, armed robbery.
  • William Middleton, 23: Arrested Sept. 28. Facing charges of second-degree murder, armed robbery.
  • Rian Brown, 16 at the time of his June 6: Facing a charge of murder.

