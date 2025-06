El FBI y las aplicaciones de la ley responden a un ‘ataque terrorista’ en Colorado

Attack on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder Colorado

BOULDER, CO - JUNE 1: Law enforcement officials are on scene to investigate an attack on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado on June 1, 2025. Multiple people were burned, some severely, in an attack on Boulder's Pearl Street Mall during a vigil that called on Hamas to release Israeli hostages. The FBI director characterized the incident as a targeted terror attack, although Boulder police said it was too early in the investigation to confirm a motive in a briefing. One person, an unidentified man whom bystanders pointed out to police officers, was arrested, Boulder police Chief Steve Redfearn said. He said investigators are working to identify the suspect. Several people were injured in the attack, which occurred near the Boulder County Historic Courthouse at Pearl and 13th streets in downtown, the Boulder Police Department said on social media. Redfearn was unable to specify the number of people who were hurt, but said in a Sunday afternoon news briefing that the extent of their injuries ranged from minor to life-threatening. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

