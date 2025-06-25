Elderly couple dead in apparent murder-suicide in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple - between the ages of 75 and 80 - were found dead in their Jacksonville home on Clements Woods Lane, both shot, in what police suggest may be a murder-suicide.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office discovered the bodies at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday after a caretaker reported the incident. A handgun was found inside the house, and police are not currently looking for any suspects.

JSO is investigating the case and has indicated that the individuals involved may have been husband and wife, although this has not been confirmed. The caretaker, who saw the couple the day before, was the one who alerted authorities, police said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at the end of a dead-end road on Clements Woods Lane in the 1300 block. The caretaker, who regularly visited the couple, was reportedly the last person to see them alive, police said. She contacted the police after discovering the scene this morning.

As the investigation continues, police are focusing on the couple’s background to piece together the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

