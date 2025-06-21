Local

Elderly woman hit and killed on Blanding Boulevard

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JSO says an elderly woman died after being hit by a car Friday night on Blanding Blvd near Harlow Blvd.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m.

Police say the woman was crossing the street when a driver heading south in a Jeep hit her. She died at the scene.

The driver, a woman in her 50s, stayed and is cooperating with investigators.

This is the 77th traffic death in Duval County so far this year.

The road has since reopened.

