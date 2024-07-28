ElderSource launches campaign to raise $100,000 for older adults on waiting lists for meals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of local older adults are currently on waiting lists to receive home-delivered meals. Each day they’re forced to make tough decisions between buying medicine or groceries – and the problem is getting worse.

Nonprofit ElderSource this month launched its Suppers for Seniors campaign, working to raise $50,000 that will be matched by the Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Funds to help move low-income people off the waitlist for desperately needed food assistance.

“More than 5,000 low-income older adults in our area need food assistance,” said Linda Levin, CEO of the nonprofit ElderSource. “As the Area Agency on Aging for Northeast Florida, ElderSource has always focused on connections, linking older adults and caregivers with resources that enhance their lives. We have a rare opportunity to make a big impact with this campaign.”

Funds raised through the campaign will help ElderSource provide home-delivered meals to local seniors in need through programs like Meals-on-Wheels.

To meet the acute need – and in honor of ElderSource’s 50th anniversary of service – the Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Funds offered a one-time matching challenge grant of $50,000. Because of this challenge grant, every donation made to Suppers for Seniors will be matched up to $50,000. That means ElderSource has the opportunity to raise $100,000 toward feeding low-income older adults in its seven-county Northeast Florida service area.

Research shows one in five food-insecure homes in America includes an older adult. Almost 11 percent of 50 to 59-year-olds and more than nine percent of 60 to 69-year-olds are food insecure.

For more information about how you can help, visit MyElderSource.org/SuppersForSeniors.

About ElderSource

ElderSource is a local nonprofit organization designated by the state as the Area Agency on Aging and the Aging and Disability Resource Center for Northeast Florida. The agency provides information and referral resources for caregivers and seniors in Northeast Florida, reaching more than 12,000 people in its seven-county service area – Baker, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, St. Johns, and Volusia. Programs and services are funded by federal, state, and local grants as well as private donations and endowments.

