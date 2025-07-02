Electric rates in Green Cove Springs rise 12%

A 12% electric rate increase is now in effect in Green Cove Springs

City Council passed the rate hike 4-0 Tuesday night, allowing it to go into effect on Wednesday.

The cost of starting a new electric service connection also increased from $125 to $200

The changes will be evident on customers’ August bills.

In order to match rising material costs for new electric service installation, developer fees for electric service installation were also raised by $400 per lot.

Under the new ordinance, electric rates won’t see any further increases in Fiscal Year 2026.

Councilmembers acknowledged that the agreed-upon increase is not enough to close a deficit identified by internal studies.

“I get the fact that we have to do something, but what we’re doing is, again, kicking the can down the road...” said Vice Mayor Edward Gaw. “...Knowing that we’re going to operate at a deficit and knowing that some of those things we had hoped to accomplish...not even gonna come close to.”

This comes after City Council previously shot down another proposal that would have raised rates by 22% by October 2026.

