Eleven arrested in rooster fighting ring as lawmakers eye stronger penalties for animal fighting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Eleven people, including four suspected of being in the country illegally, were arrested by JSO when officers busted an illegal rooster fighting operation on Jake Road this week.

The bust comes as state lawmakers are looking at ramping up criminal penalties for animal fighting.

Police body camera captured the moments JSO officers uncovered the illegal rooster fighting ring, and documented their apprehension of the suspects and the conditions roughly 130 roosters were living in.

Unfortunately, because of the poor conditions the birds were kept in, the decision was made to euthanize the animals to avoid any public health risks.

“This is a bloodsport. So it’s as cruel as you can get on the animal side,” said Michael Bricker, Division Chief of Jacksonville Animal Control and Protective Services.

Bricker said this was the first bust of a rooster fighting operation in the area in several years.

He noted dog fighting is much more common in our area, but any type of animal fighting causes harm even beyond the pain inflicted on the animals themselves.

“It’s drugs, guns, gambling, a whole list of things that come with each one of these cases,” Bricker said.

The suspects arrested in this week’s case were charged with attending an animal fight, which is a third-degree felony.

Kate MacFall with Humane World for Animals explained state lawmakers are currently considering legislation that would bring that charge from a level one to a level five offense, making it more likely offenders face prison time.

“Letting the criminals know that Florida doesn’t stand for this. Florida takes this very seriously,” MacFall said.

The bill also increases penalties for committing acts of animal cruelty in front of children.

It’s something MacFall said is all too commonplace in the world of animal fighting and leads to devastating consequences for the children.

“A whole host of psychological issues, right? It leads to continuing the cycle of violence and also really traumatizes and harms that child,” MacFall said.

Bricker is encouraging the public to keep their eyes out for signs of illegal animal fighting rings.

He said Crime Stoppers is even offering awards of up to $3,000 for tips that lead to arrests.

“Nine times out of ten when we go to like a dog fighting case, it didn’t come in as, hey I think the neighbors are fighting dogs,” Bricker said. “So, just give us or JSO a call if you think anything a little weird. Let us investigate and we can rule it out.”

