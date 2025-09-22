Emerald Trail Hogan Street link groundbreaking ceremony

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville, Groundwork Jacksonville and VyStar Credit Union will host the Emerald Trail Groundbreaking Ceremony to launch the first construction phase of the Hogan Street Link, the second Emerald Trail segment to be completed.

Groundwork Jacksonville will also announce VyStar’s lead sponsorship of the Hogan Street Link which spans from Union Street to Riverfront Plaza and the Northbank Riverwalk.

The link includes a two-way cycle track and connects the JTA Rosa Parks Transit Station, City Hall, James Weldon Johnson Park, VyStar’s headquarters and dozens of other businesses along the way.

People attending will include Mayor Donna Deegan, Kay Ehas from Groundwork Jacksonville, Brian Wolfburg from VyStar, local elected officials, and Hogan Street stakeholders.

This event will take place on Thursday, September 25, at 10 a.m. on Hogan Street.

©2025 Cox Media Group