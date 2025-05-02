Emmanuel Ogbah gives the Jaguars their long awaited backup pass-rusher

Jacksonville, FLA. — The Jaguars have been without a true third pass-rusher since 2022, when Arden Key and Dawuane Smoot teamed up for 9.5 sacks off the bench.

Since then, no Jaguars player not named Josh Hines-Allen or Travon Walker has managed more than 3.5 sacks.

It’s for this reason that many figured the Jaguars would enter this offseason in search of that much-needed third pass-rusher.

Free Agency came and went, as did the NFL Draft. Aside from Auburn’s Jalen McLeod, no other defensive lineman was added to the roster.

After the conclusion of the Draft, James Gladstone spoke about the lack of pass-rushers added.

“The board always falls certain ways,” Gladstone said. ”You’re not going to reach because of what might be a perceived need. So you are always going to take the players that you feel like are going to put the team in the best interest moving forward.”

Gladstone wasted no time to fill that ‘perceived need.’ The very next day, it was announced that the Jaguars would be signing Emmanuel Ogbah.

Ogbah, formerly of the Miami Dolphins, has had more than a successful career. Over the course of his nine-year career, Ogbah has stockpiled 317 tackles, 50 tackles for loss, and 47.5 sacks. Over a 17-game season, Ogbah is averaging a very respectable 6.6 sacks.

So respectable in fact, if Ogbah had played for the Jacksonville Jaguars for the entirety of his career, he would be third in franchise history.

Ogbah has never posted double-digit sacks, however, he’s as consistent as they come. Ogbah has five or more sacks in six of his nine seasons. Last season, in addition to his five sacks, Ogbah’s nine TFLs matched a career-high.

It was also his first full season back as a starter since 2021, serving mostly as a backup the two seasons prior.

While he will most assuredly go back to serving as a rotational pass-rusher in Jacksonville, he remains a very capable defensive end.

According to ProFootballFocus, Ogbah tallied 33 pressures, which ranked 54th among edge players. While his pressure rate might not be what it was a few seasons ago, Ogbah’s run-stop ability is still very much there.

His 7.6% Run-Stop rate ranked 13th among edge players, something especially noteworthy as both Hines-Allen and Walker are elite run-defenders.

Ogbah very likely won’t be a game-changer for the Jaguars, but he should be just what the team needs to fill in for Hines-Allen or Walker as needed. Ogbah has more than proven himself in this league.

In just a single weekend, Gladstone answered just about every wish in Jacksonville, adding the new face of the franchise in Travis Hunter, pieces on both sides of the ball, and the team’s new rotational pass-rusher, Emmanuel Ogbah.

